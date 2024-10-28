K92 Mining price target raised to C$15.75 from C$15.50 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Alex Terentiew raised the firm’s price target on K92 Mining (KNTNF) to C$15.75 from C$15.50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
