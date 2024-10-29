K92 Mining price target raised to C$14 from C$12 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Mikitchook raised the firm’s price target on K92 Mining (KNTNF) to C$14 from C$12 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
