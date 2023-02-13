K2 Principal Fund Cuts Stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)

Fintel reports that K2 Principal Fund has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.31MM shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT). This represents 2.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 19, 2022 they reported 2.34MM shares and 5.02% of the company, a decrease in shares of 44.15% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.22% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SJT is 0.10%, an increase of 57.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.80% to 7,747K shares. The put/call ratio of SJT is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mcdaniel Terry & holds 812K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 565K shares, representing an increase of 30.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJT by 56.75% over the last quarter.

Wealthsource Partners holds 536K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares, representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJT by 21.38% over the last quarter.

Beck Bode holds 306K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJT by 25.06% over the last quarter.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates holds 231K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJT by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Group holds 225K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJT by 231.72% over the last quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares $0.17 Dividend

On November 18, 2022 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.17 per share ($2.06 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 29, 2022 received the payment on December 14, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $9.77 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 21.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.40%, the lowest has been 2.54%, and the highest has been 30.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.25 (n=186).

The current dividend yield is 2.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.65%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

he Trust was established in November 1980 by Trust indenture between Southland Royalty and The Fort Worth National Bank. Pursuant to the indenture, Southland Royalty conveyed to the Trust a 75% net overriding royalty interest (equivalent to a net profit interest) carved out of Southland Royalty’s oil and gas leasehold and royalty interest in the San Juan Basin of northwestern New Mexico. This net overriding royalty interest (the “Royalty”) is the principal asset of the Trust. Under the Trust indenture, Compass Bank (successor trustee) as Trustee, has the primary function of collecting monthly net proceeds (“Royalty Income”) attributable to the Royalty and making the monthly distributions to the Unit Holders after deducting administrative expenses and any amounts necessary for cash reserves.

