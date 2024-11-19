K2 Gold Unveils Promising Mojave Mineral Finds

K2 Gold (TSE:KTO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

K2 Gold’s recent sampling at the Mojave Project has revealed promising high-grade gold and copper mineralization, with gold samples reaching up to 375 g/t and copper samples over 2.9% across various target areas. These findings highlight the potential of the Mojave Project as a significant polymetallic mineralized system, with further results from the Cerro Gordo target pending.

For further insights into TSE:KTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.