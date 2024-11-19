K2 Gold Unveils Promising Mojave Mineral Finds

K2 Gold (TSE:KTO) has released an update.
K2 Gold’s recent sampling at the Mojave Project has revealed promising high-grade gold and copper mineralization, with gold samples reaching up to 375 g/t and copper samples over 2.9% across various target areas. These findings highlight the potential of the Mojave Project as a significant polymetallic mineralized system, with further results from the Cerro Gordo target pending.
