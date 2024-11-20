K2 Gold Unveils Promising Mineral Finds at Mojave

K2 Gold (TSE:KTO) has released an update.

K2 Gold Corporation has announced significant mineralization findings from its Fall 2024 rock sampling program at the Mojave Project’s Cerro Gordo target in California. The samples returned high grades of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc, underscoring the potential for a robust polymetallic system. This highlights the untapped potential for bulk tonnage, lower-grade gold mineralization in the area.

