News & Insights

Stocks

K2 Gold Unveils Promising Mineral Finds at Mojave

November 20, 2024 — 07:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

K2 Gold (TSE:KTO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

K2 Gold Corporation has announced significant mineralization findings from its Fall 2024 rock sampling program at the Mojave Project’s Cerro Gordo target in California. The samples returned high grades of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc, underscoring the potential for a robust polymetallic system. This highlights the untapped potential for bulk tonnage, lower-grade gold mineralization in the area.

For further insights into TSE:KTO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.