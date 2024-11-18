K2 Asset Management Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd (AU:KAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of director George Boubouras, and approval for an additional 10% placement capacity. These moves signal a strong strategic direction for the company, making it a noteworthy watch for investors.

For further insights into AU:KAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.