K12 options imply 12.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in K12 is 1.9x normal with calls leading puts 8:7. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 12.4%, or $7.93, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 11.2%.

