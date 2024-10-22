K12 options imply 12.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in K12 is 1.9x normal with calls leading puts 8:7. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 12.4%, or $7.93, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 11.2%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LRN:
- LRN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Stride says Fuzzy Panda claims ‘inaccurate and filled with innuendo’
- Stride falls -4.9%
- Fuzzy Panda Research short ‘last COVID over-earning’ Stride
- MedCerts launches Certified Nursing Assistant eLearning program
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.