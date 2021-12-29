K12 (LRN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, K12 (LRN) closed at $32.90, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online education company had lost 2.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from K12 as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect K12 to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $395.35 million, up 5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

LRN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $1.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.88% and +2.85%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for K12. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. K12 is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that K12 has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.19 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.5, which means K12 is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that LRN has a PEG ratio of 0.81 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Schools stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

