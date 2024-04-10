K12 (LRN) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

K12 (LRN) ended the recent trading session at $60.03, demonstrating a -1.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.95% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the online education company had lost 1.83% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of K12 in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.47, reflecting a 13.08% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $512.44 million, up 8.96% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.31 per share and a revenue of $2.02 billion, demonstrating changes of +45.12% and +10.01%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for K12. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. K12 is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, K12 is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.07. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.25 of its industry.

Investors should also note that LRN has a PEG ratio of 0.7 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Schools industry stood at 1.16 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, positioning it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.