K12 (LRN) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

K12 (LRN) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, LRN crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of LRN have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 9.9%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that LRN could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider LRN's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 1 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting LRN on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

