K12 (LRN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

K12 (LRN) closed at $32.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the online education company had lost 7.3% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

K12 will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect K12 to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $395.35 million, up 5.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $1.58 billion, which would represent changes of +19.88% and +2.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for K12. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. K12 is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that K12 has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.03 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.05, so we one might conclude that K12 is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that LRN has a PEG ratio of 0.8 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Schools industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

