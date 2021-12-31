K12 (LRN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, K12 (LRN) closed at $33.33, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online education company had lost 1.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.82% in that time.

K12 will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, K12 is projected to report earnings of $0.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $395.35 million, up 5.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $1.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.88% and +2.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for K12. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. K12 is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, K12 currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.08.

Also, we should mention that LRN has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Schools industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

