K12 (LRN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, K12 (LRN) closed at $31.68, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.87%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the online education company had lost 11.01% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 9.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.7% in that time.

K12 will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect K12 to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $395.35 million, up 5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $1.58 billion, which would represent changes of +19.88% and +2.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for K12. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. K12 is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, K12 is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.63, so we one might conclude that K12 is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, LRN's PEG ratio is currently 0.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Schools was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Schools industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

