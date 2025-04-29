K12 Earnings Results: $LRN Reports Quarterly Earnings

K12 ($LRN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $2.02 per share, missing estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $613,380,000, beating estimates of $596,983,225 by $16,396,775.

K12 Insider Trading Activity

K12 insiders have traded $LRN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES JEAHO RHYU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,870 shares for an estimated $2,816,888.

K12 Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of K12 stock to their portfolio, and 173 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

K12 Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LRN stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.

