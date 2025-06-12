K Wave Media Unveils Dazzling Film and Drama Lineup for Second Half of 2025 and Enhances Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Plan

K Wave Media announces new film releases for 2025 while implementing a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Plan for financial stability.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K Wave Media (Nasdaq: KWM), a global integrated entertainment company, today announced its upcoming slate of film and drama releases for the second half of 2025. Simultaneously, KWM continues executing its Bitcoin (BTC) Strategic Reserve Plan, reinforcing its unique hybrid growth and financial strategy.







Strengthening Global Content Pipeline







Since its Nasdaq debut on May 14, 2025, KWM has accelerated production across multiple content verticals through its fully integrated platform spanning content investment, production, distribution, and merchandising.





Beginning this summer, KWM will release a diverse lineup targeting both domestic and international audiences via Netflix, major broadcasters, and distributors.





Key titles include:









Soju Wars



(Produced by The Lamp Co., Ltd., distributed by Showbox) — Premiered in late May.



(Produced by The Lamp Co., Ltd., distributed by Showbox) — Premiered in late May.





If We Were



(Produced by Covenant Pictures, distributed by Showbox) — Starring Koo Kyo-hwan and Moon Ga-young, directed by Kim Do-young, renowned for



Kim Ji-young, Born 1982



.



(Produced by Covenant Pictures, distributed by Showbox) — Starring Koo Kyo-hwan and Moon Ga-young, directed by Kim Do-young, renowned for Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 .





Trigger



(Produced by Bidangil Pictures, starring Kim Nam-gil and Kim Young-kwang) — A hyper-realistic crime drama premiering on Netflix in July 2025 with a budget of KRW 23 billion (approx. USD 17 million).



(Produced by Bidangil Pictures, starring Kim Nam-gil and Kim Young-kwang) — A hyper-realistic crime drama premiering on Netflix in July 2025 with a budget of KRW 23 billion (approx. USD 17 million).





Aema



(Directed by Lee Hae-young, starring Lee Ha-nee, Bang Hyo-rin, Jin Seon-kyu, and Jo Hyun-chul) — Set in the 1980s Chungmuro film scene, releasing later this year on Netflix.



(Directed by Lee Hae-young, starring Lee Ha-nee, Bang Hyo-rin, Jin Seon-kyu, and Jo Hyun-chul) — Set in the 1980s Chungmuro film scene, releasing later this year on Netflix.





Mary Kills People



(Starring Lee Bo-young and Lee Min-ki) — A medical crime drama set to air on MBC.



(Starring Lee Bo-young and Lee Min-ki) — A medical crime drama set to air on MBC.





The Mediator Project



(Starring Han Seok-kyu and Bae Hyun-sung) — An office comedy tackling societal disputes, airing on tvN.









BTC Strategic Reserve: Financial Innovation Meets Content Expansion







Following its IPO, KWM launched a $500 million Standby Equity Purchase Agreement to fund its Bitcoin acquisitions. This BTC-based reserve strategy aims to hedge against inflation and currency risk while providing capital flexibility to fuel content growth.





KWM also announced plans to integrate Bitcoin and approved digital currencies as payment options for its content platforms, merchandise, and K-pop investments — pioneering new monetization models in the Web3 entertainment economy.





“Through our diversified content pipeline, we aim to deepen global audience engagement while building long-term investor value,” said a KWM executive. “Our Bitcoin treasury strategy enhances financial resilience amid global uncertainties, creating a sustainable K-content ecosystem supported by high-margin IP models including remakes, spin-offs, and merchandising.”





“KWM is uniquely positioned with asymmetric upside: scalable K-drama, film, and K-pop IP growth combined with long-term Bitcoin appreciation potential,” added KWM management. “This is not a hype-driven model, but a disciplined foundation for sustainable long-term revaluation.”







About K Wave Media (KWM)







K Wave Media’s Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Plan merges financial innovation with Korea’s globally recognized entertainment IP, placing the company at the forefront of the Bitcoin economy and the emerging Web3-K-content ecosystem.





Founded in 2023 and headquartered in the Cayman Islands, KWM is a diversified entertainment company with operating companies in Korea producing high-quality K-content, K-pop merchandising, and K-entertainment investments.





With a strong focus on creator empowerment and blockchain integration, KWM delivers unique customer experiences to a global audience. The company is redefining the intersection of entertainment, technology, and finance by building an ecosystem that supports decentralized ownership, real-time creator monetization, and crypto-native engagement.





This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. The Company's actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory developments, and the Company's ability to successfully integrate the acquired business. The reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission discuss these and other important factors and risks that may affect the Company's business, results of operations and financial conditions. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







