K. Wah Intl Falls Into Loss In FY25 On Weak Revenues; Trims Dividend

(RTTNews) - K. Wah International Holdings Ltd. (KWHAF, 0173.HK) , a property developer in Hongkong, on Friday reported a slip in net loss from a net profit in the previous year, primarily due to sharply lower revenues. Furthermore, the company announced a cut in its dividend payout.

For the financial year 2025, the company posted a net loss of HK$869.26 million, compared with a net profit of HK$335.07 million, translating to a loss per share of 27.57 HK cents compared to profit of 10.63 HK cents last year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was HK$413.38 million, compared to profit of HK$842.63 million in the previous year.

Revenue for the financial year 2025 came in at HK$1.985 billion, marking a significant change from HK$7.187 billion in the prior year.

Reflecting the weaker earnings performance, the company declared a reduced final cash dividend for 2025 of 1 HK cent per share, compared to 5 HK cents per share last year. The record date for the dividend has been set as June 30, while the payable date is scheduled for July 31.

The total dividend would be 3 HK cents per share for 2025, down from 9 HK cents per share last year.

On the Hongkong Stock Exchange, shares of K. Wah closed Friday's regular trading 1.8 percent higher, at HK$2.290.

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