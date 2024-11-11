News & Insights

K Wah International Reveals Board Structure and Leadership

November 11, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

K Wah International Holdings (HK:0173) has released an update.

K Wah International Holdings has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The board includes key figures such as Mr. Francis Lui Yiu Tung and Dr. Moses Cheng Mo Chi, who contribute to various committees within the organization. This strategic leadership structure is poised to enhance corporate governance and drive future growth.

