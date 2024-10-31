K-TIG Limited Strengthens Financial Position with Strong Quarter

K-TIG Ltd (AU:KTG) has released an update.

K-TIG Limited reported a successful September 2024 quarter with $425k in cash receipts from Europe and the USA, and plans to deliver several turnkey welding systems in the US by the end of the year. The company also raised $500k through a convertible note to bolster working capital and explore acquisition opportunities. Despite a decrease in net cash used in operating activities, the company’s cash balance stood at $0.183m at the quarter’s end.

For further insights into AU:KTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.