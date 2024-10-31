News & Insights

K-TIG Limited Strengthens Financial Position with Strong Quarter

October 31, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

K-TIG Ltd (AU:KTG) has released an update.

K-TIG Limited reported a successful September 2024 quarter with $425k in cash receipts from Europe and the USA, and plans to deliver several turnkey welding systems in the US by the end of the year. The company also raised $500k through a convertible note to bolster working capital and explore acquisition opportunities. Despite a decrease in net cash used in operating activities, the company’s cash balance stood at $0.183m at the quarter’s end.

