K-TIG Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

K-TIG Ltd (AU:KTG) has released an update.

K-TIG Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will review the company’s financial and operational reports. Key resolutions include the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Non-Executive Director Stuart Carmichael. Investors will be keenly observing these decisions as they could influence the company’s strategic direction.

