K & S AG - ADR (KPLUY) Price Target Decreased by 6.77% to 11.49

The average one-year price target for K & S AG - ADR (OTC:KPLUY) has been revised to 11.49 / share. This is an decrease of 6.77% from the prior estimate of 12.33 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.40 to a high of 23.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.27% from the latest reported closing price of 9.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in K & S AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KPLUY is 0.03%, a decrease of 23.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 29K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 29K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

