K-pop takeover battle loser HYBE to sell SM Entertainment stake

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - South Korean music label HYBE 352820.KS, which manages boy band BTS, said on Friday it would try to sell its entire stake in SM Entertainment 041510.KQ after losing a battle for control of the K-pop pioneer.

For weeks, HYBE battled against Kakao to acquire SM before dropping its bid earlier this month. But cashed-up Kakao's price was well above HYBE's 120,000 won per share offer that had gained little traction with shareholders.

Kakao's offer was also backed by the current SM management team, led by Lee's nephew.

HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk said last week that he was "personally satisfied" with a new partnership with Kakao on fan platform businesses despite losing the battle over SM.

SM is home to popular K-pop groups such as Girls' Generation, H.O.T., EXO, Red Velvet, Super Junior, SHINee, NCT Dream and Aespa.

($1 = 1,290.2100 won)

