K-Pop group BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment receives preliminary approval for IPO

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of South Korean K-Pop group BTS, has received preliminary approval for its planned initial public offering, the Korea Exchange said on Friday.

Aug 7

Big Hit filed for a review of its IPO plans in May.

