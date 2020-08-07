K-Pop group BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment receives preliminary approval for IPO

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of South Korean K-Pop group BTS, has received preliminary approval for its planned initial public offering, the Korea Exchange said on Friday.

Big Hit filed for a review of its IPO plans in May.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; editing by Jason Neely)

