K-Pop group BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment prices IPO at top of range

Contributor
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, priced its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at 135,000 won ($114.99) per share, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, priced its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at 135,000 won ($114.99) per share, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The pricing is at the top of an indicative price range of 105,000-135,000 won per share that Big Hit announced earlier this month. It is expected to list on the KOSPI .KS11 in October.

($1 = 1,174.0300 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters