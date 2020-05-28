K-Pop group BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment files review for IPO -bourse

SEOUL, May 28 (Reuters) - Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of South Korean K-Pop group BTS, has filed for a preliminary review of a planned initial public offering, the Korea Exchange said on Thursday.

JPMorgan JPM.N, NH Investment & Securities and Korea Investment & Securities are the underwriters for the offering, the exchange said in a statement.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; editing by Jason Neely)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.