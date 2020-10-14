K-pop group BTS' label Big Hit debuts at double its IPO price

Contributor
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of popular South Korean boy band BTS, debuted at double its initial public offering (IPO) price on Thursday as investors scrambled for a piece of the country's largest listing in three years.

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Big Hit Entertainment 352820.KS, the management label of popular South Korean boy band BTS, debuted at double its initial public offering (IPO) price on Thursday as investors scrambled for a piece of the country's largest listing in three years.

Big Hit shares opened at 270,000 won, valuing the company at about 9.6 trillion won ($8.38 billion), compared with an IPO price of 135,000 won per share last month.

That puts the company on track to join the all-time top 10 debuts on the South Korean stock market, based on first-day closing prices.

The stock rose as much as 30% in early trade to 351,000 won, compared with a 0.3% fall on the benchmark KOSPI .KS11.

($1 = 1,145.5400 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bangalore; Editing by Tom Hogue and Jane Wardell)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More