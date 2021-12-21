K Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kellogg Co (Symbol: K) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.60, changing hands as low as $62.52 per share. Kellogg Co shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of K shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, K's low point in its 52 week range is $56.61 per share, with $68.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.72. The K DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

