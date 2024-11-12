K Cash Corporation Secures HK$550 Million Loan

K Cash Corporation Limited (HK:2483) has released an update.

K Cash Corporation Limited has secured a HK$550 million syndicated loan, marking its largest financing facility to date. This funding will support the company’s expansion of its loan portfolio and refinancing of existing debts, while also enhancing its financial structure. K Cash aims to diversify its financing sources and manage interest rate risks effectively.

