K Cash Corporation AGM Unanimously Approves Resolutions

May 28, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

K Cash Corporation Limited (HK:2483) has released an update.

K Cash Corporation Limited announced unanimous approval of all resolutions at their recent AGM, including the re-election of directors, the declaration of a final dividend, and the authorization for share repurchases and issuance. The meeting, which was attended by all directors of the company, saw a 100% vote in favor across all proposed resolutions. No votes were cast against, and the company’s share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, oversaw the voting process.

