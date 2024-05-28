K Cash Corporation AGM Unanimously Approves Resolutions

K Cash Corporation Limited (HK:2483) has released an update.

K Cash Corporation Limited announced unanimous approval of all resolutions at their recent AGM, including the re-election of directors, the declaration of a final dividend, and the authorization for share repurchases and issuance. The meeting, which was attended by all directors of the company, saw a 100% vote in favor across all proposed resolutions. No votes were cast against, and the company’s share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, oversaw the voting process.

For further insights into HK:2483 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.