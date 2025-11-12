K-Bro Linen Inc. Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) released a profit for third quarter of C$8.86 million

The company's bottom line came in at C$8.86 million, or C$0.684 per share. This compares with C$8.13 million, or C$0.771 per share, last year.

Excluding items, K-Bro Linen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$12.04 million or C$0.929 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 49.3% to C$155.95 million from C$104.47 million last year.

K-Bro Linen Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$8.86 Mln. vs. C$8.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.684 vs. C$0.771 last year. -Revenue: C$155.95 Mln vs. C$104.47 Mln last year.

