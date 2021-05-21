JZXN Stock: 15 Things to Know About New Energy Vehicle Retailer Jiuzi Following the IPO

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock is on the move Friday after the company completed its initial public offering (IPO) yesterday.

Here’s everything investors need to know about JZXN stock.

Starting off, Jiuzi Holdings is a Chinese company that operates retail stores under the Jiuzi name.

These locations act as places to purchase new energy vehicles (NEVs).

The company operates in third-fourth tier cities in China and has 31 franchise stores and a single company-owned store.

Jiuzi gets its NEV vehicles from more than 20 manufacturers.

The majority of NEVs that it sells are battery-operated.

It was founded in 2017.

The Jiuzi Holdings IPO saw it listing a total of 5.2 million shares of JZXN stock on the Nasdaq Exchange .

. These shares started trading for $5 each and generated aggregate gross proceeds of $26 million for the company.

That’s prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other expenses of the IPO.

Boustead Securities was the only underwriters of the offering.

Ortoli Rosenstadt acted as Jiuzi Holdings’ legal advisor and Sichenzia Ross Ference provided counsel to Boustead Securities.

While Jiuzi Holdings has only been on the market for a couple of days, it’s already seeing incredibly heavy trading today.

As of this writing, more than 19 million shares of the stock have changed hands.

The company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1.8 million shares.

However, it’s worth noting that there hasn’t been much time yet to determine what the true daily average trading volume for JZXN stock will be.

JZXN stock is rocketing higher on Friday with shares climbing 76.3% during morning trading.

