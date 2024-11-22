Jyske Realkredit Prepares for Leadership Changes in 2025

Jyske Bank A/S (GB:0MGD) has released an update.

Jyske Realkredit announces a leadership transition as CEO Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen plans to retire in 2025, after a notable 34-year tenure. Anders Lund Hansen, with 16 years at the company, is set to succeed him, bringing extensive experience in balance management and investment. Additionally, Lisbeth Arentzen will join the Executive Board, drawing on her strong credit expertise from over 30 years in the financial sector.

