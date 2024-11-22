Jyske Realkredit Prepares for Leadership Changes in 2025

Jyske Bank A/S (GB:0MGD) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Jyske Realkredit announces a leadership transition as CEO Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen plans to retire in 2025, after a notable 34-year tenure. Anders Lund Hansen, with 16 years at the company, is set to succeed him, bringing extensive experience in balance management and investment. Additionally, Lisbeth Arentzen will join the Executive Board, drawing on her strong credit expertise from over 30 years in the financial sector.
For further insights into GB:0MGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.