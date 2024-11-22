News & Insights

Stocks

Jyske Realkredit Prepares for Leadership Changes in 2025

November 22, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jyske Bank A/S (GB:0MGD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jyske Realkredit announces a leadership transition as CEO Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen plans to retire in 2025, after a notable 34-year tenure. Anders Lund Hansen, with 16 years at the company, is set to succeed him, bringing extensive experience in balance management and investment. Additionally, Lisbeth Arentzen will join the Executive Board, drawing on her strong credit expertise from over 30 years in the financial sector.

For further insights into GB:0MGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.