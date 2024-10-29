Jyske Bank’s New Strategy Targets Growth and Efficiency

Jyske Bank A/S (GB:0MGD) has released an update.

Jyske Bank has unveiled a new strategy focusing on enhancing customer service and leveraging digital solutions to boost efficiency and profitability. The bank aims for a 10% return on tangible equity by 2028, with a cost/income ratio below 50, while planning to maintain an attractive shareholder distribution. As the Danish economy anticipates lower interest rates and balanced growth, Jyske Bank’s strategy emphasizes stronger customer orientation and capital-light income to sustain profitability.

