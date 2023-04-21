JYSKE BANK Upgrades DSV PANALPINA A (XCSE:DSV)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, JYSKE BANK upgraded their outlook for DSV PANALPINA A (XCSE:DSV) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Global Allocation V.I. Fund Class I holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 195.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSV by 55.85% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT International Index Fund Class Y holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 23.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSV by 14.39% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EUROFUND - BLACKROCK EUROFUND Investor A holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSV by 3.87% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSV by 35.47% over the last quarter.

NMIEX - Active M International Equity Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSV by 14.50% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in DSV PANALPINA A. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSV is 0.55%, an increase of 6.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.76% to 43,470K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

