Jyske Bank to buy Handelsbanken's Danish business

COPENHAGEN, June 20 (Reuters) - Danish lender Jyske Bank JYSK.CO has agreed to buy the Danish operation of Sweden's Handelsbanken SHBa.STfor an undisclosed amount, the two banks said on Monday.

"The acquisition of Handelsbanken Denmark will further strengthen Jyske Bank's market position, expanding the size of our business by around one fifth," Jyske said in a statement.

An amount based on the present value of the assets sold will be paid in cash on the transfer date, in addition to a premium of 3 billion Danish crowns ($425 million), Handelsbanken said in a separate statement.

Handelsbanken has 43 branches and roughly 600 employees in Denmark and the transaction includes more than 130,000 clients, around 66 billion crowns of loans and 36 billion crowns of deposits, Jyske Bank said.

Last October, Sweden's Handelsbanken said it would exit Denmark and Finland as it saw little chance to grow without making major investments in those markets.

($1 = 7.0566 Danish crowns)

