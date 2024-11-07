News & Insights

Stocks

Jyske Bank A/S Discloses Managerial Transactions

November 07, 2024 — 02:46 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jyske Bank A/S (GB:0MGD) has released an update.

Jyske Bank A/S has disclosed transactions by its managerial staff and their associates, in compliance with EU Market Abuse Regulations. This transparency aims to maintain investor confidence and uphold market integrity. These disclosures are part of the bank’s commitment to regulatory compliance and openness.

For further insights into GB:0MGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.