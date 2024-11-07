Jyske Bank A/S Discloses Managerial Transactions

Jyske Bank A/S (GB:0MGD) has released an update.

Jyske Bank A/S has disclosed transactions by its managerial staff and their associates, in compliance with EU Market Abuse Regulations. This transparency aims to maintain investor confidence and uphold market integrity. These disclosures are part of the bank’s commitment to regulatory compliance and openness.

