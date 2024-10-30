Jyske Bank Reveals Key Employee Stock Transactions

Jyske Bank A/S (GB:0MGD) has released an update.

Jyske Bank has disclosed the stock transactions of its key employees and their close associates, as per the EU regulation on market abuse. The announcement includes details of transactions by individuals such as Michael C. Mariegaard and Niels Erik Jakobsen, highlighting the bank’s commitment to transparency in financial markets.

