Jyske Bank Reports Insider Shareholdings

Jyske Bank A/S (GB:0MGD) has released an update.

Jyske Bank A/S has disclosed the shareholdings of its mandatory reporters in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The details of these transactions, involving key employees and their close associates, are available in the attached appendices dated 23.05.2024. This regulatory compliance ensures transparency in the financial activities of the bank’s insiders.

For further insights into GB:0MGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.