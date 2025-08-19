Jyske Bank Q2 Profit Down; Guides FY25; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Jyske Bank A/S (JYSKY, JYSK.CO) said on Tuesday that its profit declined in the second quarter, impacted by lower net interest income and higher expenses. The company also provided outlook for the year ahead.

On the Copenhagen Exchange, the stock is up 4 percent on Tuesday's trading at 707.50 Danish Kroner.

The Danish bank posted second-quarter profit of 1.28 billion Danish Kroner or 20.0 Kroner per share, lower than 1.34 billion Kroner or 19.8 Kroner per share in the same period last year.

During the three-month period, pre-tax profit declined to 1.73 billion Kroner from 1.81 billion Kroner in the year-ago quarter.

According to Jyske Bank, net interest income came in 2.18 billion Kroner in the second quarter, down from 2.42 billion Kroner in the prior-year period. Net fee and commission income for the period, however, climbed to 658 million Kroner from 603 million Kroner in the same period of fiscal 2024.

Looking ahead, the company expects net profit in fiscal 2025 to be at the upper end of 3.8 billion Kroner to 4.6 billion Kroner and earnings per share at the upper end of 60 Kroner and 73 Kroner.

