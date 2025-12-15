JYSKE BANK Maintains Vestas Wind Systems A (VWSYF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, JYSKE BANK maintained coverage of Vestas Wind Systems A (OTCPK:VWSYF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.73% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vestas Wind Systems A is $25.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.68 to a high of $32.97. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.73% from its latest reported closing price of $26.73 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vestas Wind Systems A is 17,771MM, a decrease of 4.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vestas Wind Systems A. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VWSYF is 0.45%, an increase of 9.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 117,862K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,584K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,302K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWSYF by 29.82% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,577K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,754K shares , representing a decrease of 210.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWSYF by 63.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,073K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,848K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VWSYF by 1.70% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,607K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,471K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWSYF by 32.15% over the last quarter.

ICLN - iShares Global Clean Energy ETF holds 5,075K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,308K shares , representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VWSYF by 19.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.