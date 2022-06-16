Jyske Bank in talks to buy Handelsbanken's Danish business

Contributor
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Denmark's Jyske Bank is holding discussions with Swedish banking group Handelsbanken to buy its Danish business, the two companies said late on Wednesday.

Corrects first para to show Jyske is in talks to buy Handelsbanken's Danish business

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Denmark's Jyske Bank JYSK.CO is holding discussions with Swedish banking group Handelsbanken SHBa.ST to buy its Danish business, the two companies said late on Wednesday.

"In response to market rumours, Jyske Bank confirms to be in discussions to acquire Svenska Handelsbanken's Danish activities. No agreement on the acquisition has been reached," Jyske Bank said in a statement," adding it had no further comments.

Handelsbanken said in a separate statement that it confirmed the discussions, but gave no further detail.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Johan Ahlander)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters