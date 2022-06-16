Jyske Bank in talks to buy Handelsbanken's Danish business

Corrects first para to show Jyske is in talks to buy Handelsbanken's Danish business

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Denmark's Jyske Bank JYSK.CO is holding discussions with Swedish banking group Handelsbanken SHBa.ST to buy its Danish business, the two companies said late on Wednesday.

"In response to market rumours, Jyske Bank confirms to be in discussions to acquire Svenska Handelsbanken's Danish activities. No agreement on the acquisition has been reached," Jyske Bank said in a statement," adding it had no further comments.

Handelsbanken said in a separate statement that it confirmed the discussions, but gave no further detail.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Johan Ahlander)

