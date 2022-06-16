Markets

Jyske Bank In Talks To Acquire Svenska Handelsbanken's Danish Activities

(RTTNews) - Jyske Bank, on Wednesday, stated that the company is in discussions to acquire Svenska Handelsbanken's Danish activities. No agreement on the acquisition has been reached. The company issued the statement in response to market rumours.

Separately, with respect to the announcement from Jyske Bank A/S, Handelsbanken also confirmed discussions on the acquisition of its Danish operations. The Bank has previously decided to cease its operations in Denmark. Handelsbanken in Denmark offers personal banking with local insight to private and corporate customers.

