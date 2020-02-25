Jyske Bank expands negative rates after slightly declining FY results

Danish lender Jyske Bank said it would lower the deposit amount exempted from negative interests to 250,000 Danish crowns ($36,310.29) after the lender reported a slight drop in results for the year on Tuesday.

Starting May 1, Jyske will charge negative interest on amounts exceeding 250,000 crowns on clients' personal accounts, down from an earlier 750,000 crown limit.

Jyske Bank, Denmark's third-largest bank, was the first Danish lender to impose negative rates on large deposits in August last year, affecting roughly 11,000 clients as of Dec. 1.

Jyske reported a full-year pretax profit of 3.08 billion crowns on Tuesday, down from 3.14 billion last year.

($1 = 6.8851 Danish crowns)

