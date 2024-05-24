Jyske Bank Executives Comply with EU Regulations

Jyske Bank A/S (GB:0MGD) has released an update.

Jyske Bank A/S has announced the compliance of managerial staff with the EU Commission Market Abuse Regulation by disclosing their recent transactions. Detailed reports of these transactions by four top executives were published on May 23, 2024, ensuring transparency in their financial activities.

