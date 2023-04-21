JYSKE BANK Downgrades Tryg A (XCSE:TRYG)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, JYSKE BANK downgraded their outlook for Tryg A (XCSE:TRYG) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIZ - VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 63.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRYG by 154.98% over the last quarter.

TIEUX - International Equity Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON International Equity Portfolio holds 76K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing a decrease of 32.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRYG by 14.70% over the last quarter.

JHMD - John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRYG by 14.40% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 446K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRYG by 12.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tryg A. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRYG is 0.15%, a decrease of 9.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.29% to 58,371K shares.

