Jyoti CNC Automation (BSE:544081) Price Target Decreased by 12.85% to 1,070.94

The average one-year price target for Jyoti CNC Automation (BSE:544081) has been revised to ₹ 1,070.94 / share. This is a decrease of 12.85% from the prior estimate of ₹ 1,228.86 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 1,060.44 to a high of ₹ 1,102.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.52% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 860.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jyoti CNC Automation. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 544081 is 0.22%, an increase of 9.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.58% to 2,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 890K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 544081 by 14.90% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 826K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares , representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 544081 by 14.36% over the last quarter.

INDAX - ALPS holds 419K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 198K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 230K shares , representing a decrease of 16.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 544081 by 30.13% over the last quarter.

DRESX - Driehaus Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund holds 114K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.