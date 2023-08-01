Jyothy Labs (NSE:JYOTHYLAB) Price Target Increased by 29.52% to 310.76

The average one-year price target for Jyothy Labs (NSE:JYOTHYLAB) has been revised to 310.76 / share. This is an increase of 29.52% from the prior estimate of 239.93 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 217.15 to a high of 367.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.67% from the latest reported closing price of 305.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jyothy Labs. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JYOTHYLAB is 0.11%, an increase of 36.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 5,448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,782K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares, representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JYOTHYLAB by 13.93% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 965K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 475K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 462K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 436K shares, representing an increase of 5.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYOTHYLAB by 9.96% over the last quarter.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 453K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

