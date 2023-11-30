Jyothy Labs (NSE:JYOTHYLAB) Price Target Increased by 21.18% to 408.51

The average one-year price target for Jyothy Labs (NSE:JYOTHYLAB) has been revised to 408.51 / share. This is an increase of 21.18% from the prior estimate of 337.11 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 217.15 to a high of 498.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.56% from the latest reported closing price of 432.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jyothy Labs. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JYOTHYLAB is 0.20%, an increase of 71.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.25% to 5,731K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,945K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares, representing an increase of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JYOTHYLAB by 74.19% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 965K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 475K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 473K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JYOTHYLAB by 64.27% over the last quarter.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 453K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

