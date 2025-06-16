Jyong Biotech Ltd. Prices Initial Public Offering at $7.50 per Share, Expected to Raise $20 Million

Jyong Biotech Ltd. prices IPO at $7.50 per share, aiming to raise $20 million for drug development.

Jyong Biotech Ltd., a Taiwan-based biotechnology company focused on developing plant-derived drugs for urinary system diseases, has announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 2,666,667 ordinary shares at $7.50 per share, aiming to raise about $20 million. The shares are set to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker "MENS," with trading commencing on June 17, 2025, and the offering closing on June 18, 2025, pending standard conditions. Proceeds will support various clinical trials and general corporate purposes. Joseph Stone Capital, LLC is the sole underwriter, and the Registration Statement for the IPO has been filed with the SEC. The company emphasizes its commitment to innovation and addressing health needs through its drug development efforts.

Potential Positives

Jyong Biotech Ltd. has successfully priced its initial public offering at $7.50 per share, expecting to raise approximately $20 million in gross proceeds.

The company's Ordinary Shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market, commencing trading under the ticker symbol "MENS," which enhances its visibility and accessibility to investors.

The raised funds will be allocated to key development projects, including Phase III trials for its primary drug candidate, MCS-2, indicating a strong commitment to advancing its research and development efforts.

The offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis, demonstrating confidence in the company and potentially enhancing investor trust.

Potential Negatives

The company's reliance on additional funding for various clinical trials (40% for Phase III trials of MCS-2, 25% for earlier phase trials, etc.) may signal potential difficulties in achieving necessary milestones for drug development.

The presence of forward-looking statements introduces a risk factor, indicating that actual results may differ from the company's expectations, which may concern investors.

Failure to complete the initial public offering on anticipated terms raises questions about market conditions and the company's financial stability moving forward.

FAQ

What is Jyong Biotech Ltd.'s focus area?

Jyong Biotech Ltd. specializes in developing plant-derived drugs for treating urinary system diseases.

When will Jyong Biotech's shares start trading?

The company's shares are expected to begin trading on June 17, 2025, under the ticker symbol "MENS".

How much does Jyong Biotech aim to raise in its IPO?

The company anticipates raising approximately $20 million from its initial public offering.

What will the IPO proceeds be used for?

The proceeds will fund clinical trials for various drug candidates and cover general corporate purposes.

Who is the underwriter for the offering?

Joseph Stone Capital, LLC is acting as the sole underwriter for Jyong Biotech's initial public offering.

New Taipei City, Taiwan, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jyong Biotech Ltd. (the “Company”), a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,666,667 ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”) at a public offering price of $7.50 per share. The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $20 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The Ordinary Shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and are expected to commence trading on June 17, 2025 under the ticker symbol “MENS”. The Offering is expected to close on June 18, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), within 45 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an additional 400,000 Ordinary Shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts, to cover the Over-Allotment Option, if any.





The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for (i) funding the additional Phase III trials of MCS-2 (API-2) and the new drug application of MCS-2 (40%); (ii) funding earlier phase trials if the Company is unable to demonstrate comparability (25%); (iii) funding the Phase II trial of PCP (10%); (iv) funding the Phase I clinical trial of IC (5%), and (v) general corporate purposes (20%).





The Offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. Joseph Stone Capital, LLC is acting as sole underwriter for the Offering (the “Underwriter”). Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP is acting as U.S. securities counsel to the Company, and VCL Law LLP is acting as U.S. securities counsel to the Underwriter, in connection with the Offering.





A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-277725) relating to the Offering, as amended, has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC“) and was declared effective by the SEC on June 16, 2025. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained, when available, from Joseph Stone Capital, LLC by standard mail to Joseph Stone Capital, LLC, 585 Stewart Ave., Suite L60-C, Garden City, NY 11530, or via email at



corporatefinance@josephstonecapital.com



or by telephone at +1 (888) 302-5548. In addition, a copy of the prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, can also be obtained via the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.





Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About Jyong Biotech Ltd.







Headquartered in Taiwan, Jyong Biotech Ltd. is a science-driven biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived), mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia. Since its inception in 2002, the Company has built integrated capabilities that encompass all key functionalities of drug development, including early-stage drug discovery and development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, and commercialization. Leveraging strong research and development capabilities and a proprietary platform, the Company has been developing a series of botanical drug candidates, including its primary botanical drug candidate, MCS-2, another clinical-stage botanical drug candidate, and other preclinical-stage botanical drug candidates. The Company endeavors to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet customers’ health needs and seeks to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. For more information, please visit:



https://www.jyongbio.com/



,



https://jyongir.com/









Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding the expected trading of its Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Global Market and the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







For more information, please contact:







Underwriter





Joseph Stone Capital, LLC





(888) 302-5548







corporatefinance@josephstonecapital.com







Investor Relations





WFS Investor Relations Inc.





Janice Wang, Managing Partner





Email:



services@wealthfsllc.com







Phone: +1 628 283 9214



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.