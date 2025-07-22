Jyong Biotech Ltd. Completes Nasdaq IPO and Showcases MCS®-2 at BIO 2025 International Convention

Jyong Biotech completed its Nasdaq IPO, showcasing MCS®-2 at BIO 2025, targeting urinary system disease treatments.

Quiver AI Summary

Jyong Biotech Ltd., a Taiwan-based biotechnology company, recently completed its IPO on Nasdaq and participated in the BIO 2025 International Convention in Boston, where it showcased its flagship product, MCS®-2, designed to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Theglobal marketfor BPH, driven by aging populations and obesity, is projected to increase significantly by 2026, highlighting the demand for safe therapeutic options. Jyong Biotech, led by Chairwoman Fu-Feng Kuo, aims to leverage its plant-derived drug innovations to penetrate key markets in the U.S., EU, and Asia, while exploring licensing partnerships and expanding its sales network. The company is committed to developing effective treatments for urinary system diseases, grounded in clinical evidence, and aspires to set a new standard in plant-based drug innovation globally.

Potential Positives

Completion of Nasdaq IPO ceremony, enhancing access to global capital markets.

Participation in BIO 2025 International Convention, facilitating engagement with global pharmaceutical companies.

Focus on a rapidly growing market for its flagship product MCS®-2, targeting benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) with significant market potential.

Strategic listing allows for global licensing partnerships and expansion of sales network, positioning the company for growth in key regions.

Potential Negatives

Despite completing its IPO, the company faces significant market competition in the BPH space, which may affect its ability to establish itself successfully in the market.

The reliance on forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty that could concern potential investors regarding the company's future performance.

The focus on plant-based drugs may limit the company’s market appeal compared to traditional synthetic drugs, which dominate the current pharmaceutical landscape.

FAQ

What is Jyong Biotech Ltd. known for?

Jyong Biotech Ltd. specializes in developing innovative plant-derived drugs for treating urinary system diseases, particularly benign prostatic hyperplasia.

When did Jyong Biotech complete its Nasdaq IPO?

Jyong Biotech completed its Nasdaq IPO on July 2, 2025, marking a significant milestone for the company.

What is the significance of MCS®-2?

MCS®-2 is Jyong Biotech's flagship product targeting the growing benign prostatic hyperplasia market, projected to reach $9.8 billion by 2026.

What markets is Jyong Biotech focusing on?

The company is initially focusing on the U.S., EU, and Asia while exploring opportunities in emerging markets.

How does Jyong Biotech plan to expand its operations?

Jyong Biotech aims to expand through regional licensing partnerships and a dual-track approach prioritizing global sales network development.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $MENS Data Alerts



New Taipei City, Taiwan, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MENS) (the “Company”, “Jyong Biotech”), a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia, announced completion of its Nasdaq IPO ceremony, and that it participated at the world's largest biotechnology exhibition BIO 2025 International Convention, where it engaged with other global pharmaceutical companies.





During the BIO 2025 exhibition in Boston, USA, from June 16 to 19, 2025, Jyong Biotech shared and exchanged views about its flagship product, MCS



®



-2, with other pharmaceutical players from the U.S., EU, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, and the Middle East. The drug targets the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) market, driven by global aging and escalating obesity rates, with market size projections soaring from $4.1 billion in 2020 to $9.8 billion by 2026, underscoring the pressing need for safe therapeutic solutions.





The Company’s Chairwoman, Fu-Feng Kuo, rang the Company's NASDAQ listing bell on July 2 at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, signifying a pivotal moment for Jyong Biotech in accessing the global capital market. Jyong Biotech believes that this strategic listing positions the Company to leverage its safety differentiators in plant-based new drugs to capture opportunities in the BPH, lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), and prostate cancer prevention sectors, traditionally dominated by synthetic drugs.





The Company aims to maximize MCS



®



-2 market penetration in key regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Asia through regional licensing partnerships while simultaneously exploring opportunities in emerging markets. Leveraging the Nasdaq platform, Jyong Biotech is executing a dual-track approach, prioritizing global licensing and sales network expansion for MCS



®



-2 alongside research and development in the urology sector to establish a comprehensive matrix of plant-based new drug offerings.





The Company’s Chairwoman, Fu-Feng Kuo, commented: "We believe that from the international resonance of BIO 2025 to the completion of our IPO and the listing of our shares on Nasdaq, Jyong Biotech is poised for global prominence. Anchored in clinical evidence, we are committed to meeting the urgent demand for safe medications in an aging society, setting a new standard for plant-based new drug innovation on a global scale."







About Jyong Biotech Ltd.







Headquartered in Taiwan, Jyong Biotech Ltd.is a science-driven biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived), mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia. Since its inception in 2002, the Company has built integrated capabilities that encompass all key functionalities of drug development, including early-stage drug discovery and development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, and commercialization. Leveraging strong research and development capabilities and a proprietary platform, the Company has been developing a series of botanical drug candidates, including its primary botanical drug candidate, MCS



®



-2, another clinical-stage botanical drug candidate, and other preclinical-stage botanical drug candidates. The Company endeavors to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet customers’ health needs and seeks to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public.





For more information, please visit:



h







ttps://www.jyongbio.com/





,





https://jyongir.com/





.







Forward-Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.







For more information, please contact:







Investor Relations





WFS Investor Relations Inc.





Janice Wang





Email:





services@wealthfsllc.com









Phone:+1 628 283 9214



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.