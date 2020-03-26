JXTG cuts FY outlook to $2.7 bln loss due to slumping oil prices, pandemic

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - JXTG Holdings 5020.T, Japan's biggest oil refiner, said on Thursday it expects a full-year net loss of 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion) as plunging oil prices cut its inventory values and the coronavirus outbreak reduced demand for oil products.

The company, which is also a copper miner and smelter, had previously expected 150 billion yen in net profit for the fiscal year ending March 31.

"We are cutting our forecast due to falling prices in oil and copper amid the spreading coronavirus and lower demand and margins of our oil and petrochemical products at home and abroad," it said in a statement.

($1 = 110.7800 yen)

